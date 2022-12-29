This is a labor of love. When it comes to talking about coffee I am always excited to share a good cup of coffee with you. We have a lot of fantastic coffee options here in New Jersey and we have a new addition to talk about right here in Ocean County.

As for me, I am a coffee "minimalist" I like a simple cup of coffee, black. Yes nothing more, nothing less just a plain black cup of coffee. There is no hiding from bad coffee with me. It's just pure coffee so if it is bad coffee I will know on the first sip. No cream, no sugar, no extras!

According to Disturb Me Not:

64% of American adults currently consume coffee every day.

Americans drink about 400 million cups of coffee every day.

Americans drink about 146 billion cups of coffee per year.

66% of women drink coffee every day, compared to 62% of men.

79% of Americans prepare coffee at home.

About 35% of coffee consumers usually drink black coffee.

As I mentioned earlier we have many fantastic local coffee shops in New Jersey and now we are adding a new coffeehouse in Toms River. I noticed that the new Spire Coffeehouse is opening at 1922 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753

According to their social media "Spire Coffeehouse is a coastal inspired, community based, coffee & tea shop." So it's not just for coffee lovers, tea lovers can also enjoy and sometimes you just need a good cup of tea.

Spire Coffeehouse had a "soft opening" this week and it looks like their grand opening is tomorrow (Friday) on Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

We love bringing you fresh new "local" businesses when they open their doors here at the Jersey Shore so I'm definitely going to swing by and get a cup at Spire Coffeehouse in Toms River "Cheers"

