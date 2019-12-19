According to Google Trends that Mattress Advisor conducted, we can now see the most popular searched Christmas tradition in each state. Overall, the most searched term in 2019 was “Christmas Movies." In fact, 12 states had this as their main search.

I can totally understand that because the holidays are an essential time for watching Christmas movies with the family. Whether its Elf, Home Alone or even The Christmas Story, which happens to be Jersey's favorite Christmas movie.

As for the Garden State, the most searched Christmas tradition for New Jersey is “Christmas Light Show." This should come as no surprise. New Jerseyans love their light shows, and we have the best of the best of them. Of course, everybody in Jersey needs to look up where all the holiday light shows are! That is a tradition some people do not want to miss with their family!

Pennsylvania’s most search term during the holidays is “Christmas Village” and Delaware’s is “Christmas NFL Games”. We all know that it is a very important search for a lot of people.