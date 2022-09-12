Come experience the magic of 100 years of Disney!

Disney will turn 100 years old in 2023! And to celebrate, Disney D23 just announced that Disney 100: The Exhibition is coming to The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia starting February 18, 2023!

Check out this "trailer" video posted by The Franklin Institute's Twitter page to get an idea of what's to come:

Details on the traveling exhibition were released at the D23 Expo in Anaheim California on Saturday, and it's so cool that Philadelphia will be its first stop!

If you've ever wondered about the stories behind some of your favorite movies, Disney's humble beginnings, and what it took for Disney to become what it is today over the course of a century, you can't miss this!

The exhibition will be an immersive experience throughout a 15,000-square-foot, 10-gallery exhibition space, according to PhillyVoice.com. It'll feature behind-the-scenes looks, state-of-the-art interactive installations, and much much more, according to the exhibition page on the Franklin Institute website:

Opening February 18, the Walt Disney Archives opens its vault of treasures, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including Disney’s “Crown Jewels” – more than 250 rarely-seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia.

100 years comes with a lot of history, and Disney has been enchanting audiences for literally generations. So this is the perfect opportunity for Disney fans of all ages to come see this magical exhibition and take a walk through that fascinating history!

