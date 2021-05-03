Hospital Workers Get Free Admission at the Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia wants to say Thank You to hospital workers with some free admission. From May 5th through May 16th, the Franklin Institute will give free admission to hospital workers. Hospital workers can also bring up three guests with them, which is awesome. This could be a wonderful day out for the entire family. This is to celebrate National Hospital Week which starts May 9th. The Franklin Institute has many exhibits including the Crayola Ideaworks, a planetarium, and of course live science demonstrations.

There are plenty of time slots and dates available for healthcare workers and their families to enjoy the Franklin Institute and all it has to offer. You must register in advance for this special promotion. For tickets and more info please click here.

I will never forget when I went to the Franklin Institute with my girl scout troop. It was the most amazing trip. We actually got to enjoy the attractions during the day and then sleep there that night. It was seriously so cool and my mom was a chaperone and she came with us and she even still talks about it. It is a really cool and interactive place to go and I know that I learned a lot. Haven't been back since, but I definitely want to visit again soon so my son can see all the cool things they have. The science demonstrations were always my favorite.