Over the years, Disney has created some of the world's most beloved TV shows, films, music and other entertainment media. Thanks to frequent crossovers and collaborations, the House of Mouse has also inadvertently produced some of the most iconic and high-profile couples, particularly in the ‘90s and 2000s.

Many of Disney’s brightest stars have made tween and teen hearts soar with their seemingly picture-perfect romances. Some romantically-linked actors have even played love interests on screen, from High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron to today’s most recent headline-making former couple, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.