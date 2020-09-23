Disney Store At Oxford Valley Mall Closing Doors Soon

It seems like another one bites the dust. Oxford Valley Mall will be adding to their list of stores closing within the mall. It was mentioned on the Bucks County Courier Times website that the Disney Store is closing its doors.

According to Bucks County Courier Times, the Disney Store has a sign outside its door that states that the store will be closing before or on September 28th. That's really just a few days away. It is believed that the reason why the Disney Store is closing its doors is becasue of the pandemic.

We also learned from Bucks County Courier Times that the Disney Store is directing all of its customers to their online store. So the question is, are the Disney Store just cutting costs for now becasue of the lack of sales? Yes, we get it, it has to be expensive to rent out a store at the mall but it is sad how many people they are going to leave without a job.

The Disney Store has been a part of the Oxford Valley Mall since it opened about 10 years ago, according to Bucks County Courier Times. Once the Disney store closes at the Oxford Valley Mall your closest in-store options will be at the Cherry Hill Mall or the Jackson Premium Outlets.

It was mentioned on Bucks County Courier Times that at the Oxford Valley Mall "a third of the stores" have not even attempted to open its doors since the day that the malls were allowed to re-open with restrictions.