Get ready to have some fun. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Langhorne, PA this weekend for ten shows, according to The Patch.

It will be at Oxford Valley Mall starting tomorrow (Thursday, May 12th) and runs until Sunday (May 15th). "Humans Gone Wild" is a brand new show that will have three rings of excitement with sixty performers from twenty-two countries.

Showtimes are:

Thursday, May 12th: 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Friday, May 13th: 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Saturday, May 14th: 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 15th: 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Each show is about an hour & a half, oh and don't worry about the weather, the show will in a climate-controlled, "Big Top Arena."

If you get there early you can meet the performers...how cool is that? There will also be face painting, a moon bounce, monster slide, cotton candy, funnel cake, popcorn, and more.

If you buy one of the first 100 adult tickets, you'll get a free child's ticket too.

The Patch article quotes the circus website as saying, "This year's show has blasted into the next generation of showbiz with breathtaking special effects, concert style sounds and lighting and 3 rings bursting with excitement, laughter and memories that families will always cherish."

The acts include a Human Cannonball, Human Slingshot, Wheel of Death, the Crazy Cossacks Riderz, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear (I love that), showgirls hanging by their hair, Olympic gymnasts, back-flipping dogs as seen on America's Got Talent, and of course, clowns.

Don't miss it...everyone should have a fun circus memory in their lifetime. I have many. My first trip to the circus was when I was in Kindergarten and I loved the jumping tigers. Lol.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

