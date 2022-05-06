D’Jais In Belmar, NJ Is Officially Back For Summer 2022 – Get The Details Here

New Jersey residents know summer is officially starting off when your favorite Jersey Shore bars announce they’ll be officially opening for the season.

I was scrolling on Facebook and saw D’Jais in Belmar, NJ announced that next weekend they’re opening officially for the summer 2022 season.

If you’ve never made your way out there and love a good shore club, it’s for sure worth checking out. There are multiple rooms with multiple bars in them, DJs, and a lot of space on the dance floor to fist pump until they kick you out.

Starting on Friday, May 13, D’Jais will be officially open starting at 11 am and not closing until 2 am.

The same goes for Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. I’m graduating college on May 11, which is also my birthday, so I’m thinking what better way to celebrate than grabbing some drinks down the shore?

There are a few thousand responses from people on Facebook to the event post they put up to promote the opening, so you can expect the first weekend to be a party.

Every time I’ve been to D’Jais after a long day on the beach, I’ve always ended up having the best time.

The part that’s so fun about it is that there are multiple areas to explore the entirety of your night, so there’s never a point where you feel bored. You really lose track of time in there if I’m being honest with you.

I can’t wait to get the summer party started, and if you’re anything like me, you can't either.

D’Jais Belmar is located at 1801 Ocean Ave N, Belmar, NJ 07719, right on the beach, D’Jais is ready to kick off the first week of summer with you.

