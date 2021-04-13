National Dog Bite Prevention Week Do’s and Don’ts

You really should not be that person that wants to pet every single dog they see when they are out walking. The reason we are saying that is because there are thousands of people that are bitten by dogs every year. Last year while we were all quarantined and not suppose to interact with anyone there were still 16,990 cases reported of dog bites, according to WTNH.

From April 11 to the 17th it is considered the National Dog Bite Prevention Week. On the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals website there were some tips for National Dog Bite Prevention Week.

Tip 1: Ask To Pet The Dog - DO NOT just reach in and pet an unfamiliar dog.

Tip 2: Get Permission - Once you have been allowed to pet the dog let the furry friend smell your closed hand then proceed to pet the dog.

Tip 3: Do Not Touch: If you see a dog eating, chewing a toy, or sleeping just leave the dog alone.

Tip 4: Stay Away: Get away from any dog that is growling, barking, or behind a gated area.

A lot of that seems like common sense but let's all be real, we all have that friend that thinks that they are a dog whisperer and wants to get close to all the dogs they see. Don't Do It.

We learned from ASPCA that a dog with a wagging tail or crouching is not always a happy and friendly dog. That can be a sign of fear, aggression, or anxiety.