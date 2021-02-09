Is It Healthy To Sleep With Your Dog In Bed

Having a dog is a lot of work. Some dogs are very needy and want to cuddle all the time. That is cute and all but do you let your furry friend get on your couch and sleep in bed with you?

I will be honest I have loved every single dog that I have ever had but one thing I never liked is having them on my bed. Nope, I can't do it. I will play and cuddle with them on the floor but that is it. Please don't judge me.

But for those of you that don't mind sharing your bed with your furry friends just know that if you wake up feeling good after having your dog sleep next to you that shows that your pet is a great cuddle buddy, according to Health Line. It was also stated on Health Line that a study showed that many dog owners actually don't sleep well when their dog is in bed with them. We also learned that dog owners get a better night's sleep when their pet is in the bedroom but not on the bed.

According to Health Line, a study done in 2020 showed that pet owners move a lot more when their dog sleeps in bed with them and that may cause the pet owner's sleep to get disturbed. The interesting part of this is that the human may not realize that they are waking up throughout the night but still wake up a little tired.

If you suffer from allergies just know that having your dog sleep with you can trigger them a little more. Health Line shared that "pets can carry allergens like dust and pollen into your bed" and can trigger both allergies and asthma.