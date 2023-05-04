There's a new restaurant coming soon to Quaker Bridge Mall. I saw the signs when I was doing some shopping there recently.

The sign says Done Right but the Right is spelled backwards. Underneath it says Doner Kebab. Ok, I get it, Doner is a part of Done Right.

I found the website and it says, "Fast Casual Mediterranean Done Right."

It's described as, "A bold, playful and unique take on the Turkish Street Food Scene that prides itself on never shortcutting fresh ingredients, while always bringing BIG flavor to every bite. Have Authentic Lamb or Chicken Doner topped and served alongside a variety of mezes, grains, and salads you can only find here. Try DONERIGHT in a wrap, sandwich, or box."

Sounds enticing, doesn't it?

Ahhh, they're like gyros. It's "Meat grilled on a revolving vertical spit." This is sounding better and better.

The restaurant's on Facebook too. Check out the post below.

It looks like you get to choose chicken, lamb or falafel DoneRight and have it topped with mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and their secret red and white sauces.

They look delicious, don't they?

The sign on the outside of the new restaurant says Opening Spring 2023 but it's not open yet. I'll let you know when I find out any more information or a grand opening date.

DoneRight Doner Kebab will be located on the lower level near The Cheesecake Factory of Quaker Bridge Mall.

Quaker Bridge Mall is located on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, NJ.

