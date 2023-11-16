DoorDash Makes Drastic Change for All New Jersey Customers

Responsible drinkers in New Jersey! Here's some game-changing news.

DoorDash, one of the most popular food delivery & takeout platforms, has just made a huge announcement for New Jersey customers: You can now order alcohol from New Jersey restaurants, bars and liquor stores.

"Today we’re proud to announce that New Jersey consumers can now have alcohol products from local merchants safely delivered to their homes through the DoorDash platform," DoorDash said in a press release.

This makes DoorDash the first third-party platform to offer responsible alcohol delivery in New Jersey.

Here's how it works:

When you place your boozy order through the app, you must undergo a 2-step identification process.

Upload a picture of your ID through the app for your order to go through.

You MUST meet your delivery driver at the door - no contactless delivery.

Your driver will scan your ID in person.

Enjoy!

There ARE restrictions/protocols:

When it comes to alcohol consumption, things can get hairy with the law, so DoorDash is being extra cautious with rigorous safety compliance protocols.

Alcohol delivery will not be available at college campuses, hotels, offices, and BYOB restaurants

DoorDash drivers delivering alcohol will have to be over the age of 21, pass an alcohol compliance test, and be background checked

Drivers cannot deliver to customers who are already intoxicated.

Take a look at their full detailing of their safety protocols here!

