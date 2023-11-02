Not Tipping? Your DoorDash Delivery May Take Longer in NJ, Company Warns
The age old question: To tip or not to tip?
Technically, tipping is an option in most establishments, but when it comes to the food industry, it's not really an option. Not just when you're in a restaurant, but also when you order delivery. The social norm is to always tip.
Generally in today's society, if you choose not to tip, you'll be perceived as a colossal jerk. Rightfully so, if you ask me. People in the food/service industry work hard for their money, and tips factor into that hugely.
Unfortunately, it turns out that when some people order takeout through delivery, they opt not to tip their delivery driver. Oof! One of the apps is giving no-tip customers a new warning.
No Tip? Prepare to wait longer!
Popular food delivery app DoorDash has issued a warning to all users via a pop-up disclaimer in the app. If you choose not to tip your driver in the app, you'll be met with a message: “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered – are you sure you want to continue?”
Here's the thing: DoorDash delivery drivers receive 100% of their tips. And once they have your order, they can choose which deliveries to prioritize. How do you supposed they'll prioritize the non-tippers?
So if you're choosing not to tip - don't be surprised if your food is cold by the time it gets to you. Complaining to customer service probably won't do you any good either.
In these sorts of situations, may even find yourself in a verbal altercation with a delivery driver, which is not ideal - but these unpleasant interactions have been popping up on social media often.
What do you think of this warning from DoorDash? Chime in in the comments!
These 7 Major Retailers Are Closed in NJ For Thanksgiving 2023
Gallery Credit: Gianna
12 of The Most Annoying Pet Peeves About NJ Drivers!
Gallery Credit: Austyn