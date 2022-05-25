Drag Brunch: Pride Edition at Killarney’s in Hamilton, NJ
Oh, you're not going to want to miss this. Killarney's Publick House in Hamilton Township is hosting another Drag Brunch, and this one is going to be extra fabulous.
Text your friends and tell them to save the date for "Drag Brunch the Pride Edition." Yeessss! Get ready to have some serious fun. June = Pride.
It's happening Saturday morning, June 18th. Go early, hang out, and have brunch. Doors open early at 10am with the show kicking off at 11am.
Donna Ria is your host once again with special guests, Tina Montgomery and Valencia Prime.
Everyone will get one complimentary Mimosa with a ticket purchase. Tickets are only $35. Killarney's delicious brunch menu will be available for a separate charge. Come eat, drink and be merry. Sundays are for brunch...and Drag Queens. Lol.
RSVP now and get your tickets by calling Killarney's Publick House at (609) 586-1166. This will sell out fast, so don't wait.
Make sure to bring lots of dollar bills to tip the Queens. They're going to be working hard to make sure you and your friends have the best time (gratuity and tax not included for your server).
I've never been to a Drag Brunch, but, it's on my summer bucket list...I've been dying to check one out. My friends that have been say they had the time of their lives. They all wear tiaras, boas, and any bling they can get their hands on. So much fun.
Killarney's Publick House is located at 1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton Township.