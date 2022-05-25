Oh, you're not going to want to miss this. Killarney's Publick House in Hamilton Township is hosting another Drag Brunch, and this one is going to be extra fabulous.

Text your friends and tell them to save the date for "Drag Brunch the Pride Edition." Yeessss! Get ready to have some serious fun. June = Pride.

It's happening Saturday morning, June 18th. Go early, hang out, and have brunch. Doors open early at 10am with the show kicking off at 11am.

Donna Ria is your host once again with special guests, Tina Montgomery and Valencia Prime.

Donna Ria Montgomery/Facebook Donna Ria Montgomery/Facebook loading...

Everyone will get one complimentary Mimosa with a ticket purchase. Tickets are only $35. Killarney's delicious brunch menu will be available for a separate charge. Come eat, drink and be merry. Sundays are for brunch...and Drag Queens. Lol.

RSVP now and get your tickets by calling Killarney's Publick House at (609) 586-1166. This will sell out fast, so don't wait.

Make sure to bring lots of dollar bills to tip the Queens. They're going to be working hard to make sure you and your friends have the best time (gratuity and tax not included for your server).

I've never been to a Drag Brunch, but, it's on my summer bucket list...I've been dying to check one out. My friends that have been say they had the time of their lives. They all wear tiaras, boas, and any bling they can get their hands on. So much fun.

Killarney's Publick House is located at 1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton Township.

9 Reasons Why New Hope, PA's LGBTQ+ Pride Event is the BEST in the Country I love Pride. I love Pride month. I love celebrating Pride. And I've seen my fair share of pride events in cities big and small across the country, but I have to admit: no annual Pride event compares to the one that happens every May in New Hope, PA. It's BETTER than New York City and Philadelphia's pride events, and I am so excited that the big day is almost here for 2022. But why do I love it so much? Here are 9 reasons why it's my favorite event.

Best Happy Hour Deals in Mercer County, NJ I found the best 'Happy Hour' specials in Mercer County, NJ, so you don't have to! Covering local bars from Princeton, NJ to Robbinsville, NJ, these are the top bar/restaurants you HAVE to check out!