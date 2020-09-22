Drive Thru Chipotle is Coming to Cherry Hill

First Wawa and now Chipotle! Chipotle Mexican Grill has recently opened drive thru lanes at two more New Jersey restaurants and has plans to open more. The Washington Township location and Somers Point location both have these one of a kind drive thru lanes that are designated for digital orders only. If you visit the Chipotle in Paramus, their location already has this non traditional feature.

According to NJ.com, these drive thru lanes, which have been called “Chipotlanes” are designated just for picking up online orders. Customers can place their orders in ahead of time, through the mobile app on their phone, or online and then pick up at the window in the “Chipotlane”.

Currently there are 70 Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in the state of New Jersey. According to NJ.com, a Chipotle spokesperson told NJ Advance Media that there are plans to open four more locations in New Jersey. These new restaurants will be found in Edison, Cherry Hill, Chester, and North Bergen. All these restaurants except for the Chester location, will be opening with “Chipotlanes”. Opening dates have yet to be announced but expect them to come very soon.

The idea of these drive thru lanes is perfect for the day and age we are living in. This coronavirus pandemic has forced restaurants to change their strategy when it comes to serving food. This concept was born out of social distance and quarantine regulations and definitely makes getting Chipotle to go so much faster and easier! Now you can pick up your favorite burrito bowl, chips and guac without having to unbuckle your seatbelt!