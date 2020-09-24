Drive-Thru Trick or Treating Extravaganza in Middletown Township

Halloween is going to look a little different in Middletown Township, Bucks County, this year, according to Facebook, but, it still sounds like it's going to be a lot of fun.

I know there are so many people bummed out that the CDC is recommending no traditional trick or treating this year, but, that doesn't mean Halloween is ruined. Some towns are getting really creative to make sure there is still some spooky fun for its residents.

The Middletown Township Parks and Recreation Department is hosting what they're calling a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Extravaganza. It's obviously family-friendly and FREE. They want you to decorate your car in a Halloween theme. If you're stuck for ideas just think about all the cars you've seen at Trunk or Treats in previous years. Put the kids (and you) in a costume and get ready for some fun. It's going to be held Thursday, October 29th from 6 - 8pm at the Middletown Township Municipal Building (3 Municipal Way, Langhorne).

Here's how it's going to work. You'll drive around the Middletown Municipal Building Complex and there will be stations set up by the different township departments (the Middletown Parks and Recreation Department, the police department, the Fire Marshal's office) and a bunch of local businesses...and they'll have lots of goodies to hand out. So fun! Don't worry if you forget a bag to put all your goodies in, they'll give you one.

Don't forget, it's Thursday, October 29th from 6-8pm at the Middletown Township Municipal Building. For more information, click here.