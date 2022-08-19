It's summertime so this was kind of an easy question that was on my mind, and I have to admit, I've realized it's something that I actually feel pretty strongly about.

So I was wondering...

Is it illegal to drive barefoot in New Jersey?

OK. So the answer to this is pretty simple, and then... it's not. So it is actually LEGAL to drive barefoot in the state of New Jersey.

In fact, the website GetJerry.com notes that there isn't a law on the books in ANY state that says you can't drive barefoot. So, yes, it's legal in the United States to drive barefoot.

So go ahead and cross state lines with your bare feet... in terms of what's legal. But that's where it starts to get tricky.

In Pennsylvania, if you get into an accident while driving barefoot "you could be charged with reckless or careless driving, and you also open yourself up to civil penalties," the site says.

What are the Risks to Driving Barefoot?

Driving barefooted

This is New Jersey after all. Maybe e leave the beach in our flip-flops, and maybe we don't want sand in our cars. So we try to smack our shoes out and drive barefoot.

Or maybe we had a REALLY long day at work and wanna be comfortable? I don't wear high heels, but for the ladies who do, I very much get that frustration!

Well, you may face issues with traction as your feet try to grip the pedals.

Then, of course, with little protection for your precious toes, you may face an increase in the risk of injury. And as we said in some states it's actually a risk to drive that way and you could be charged if you're in an accident.

Bottom line?

We are NOT in the business of actually offering any legal advice. Trust us.

But we suggest you keep your shoes on when driving in Jersey. It just doesn't seem worth it. Though, it is technically legal.