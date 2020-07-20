Karli K Went To Duck Donuts’ Grand Opening

While I’m sure everyone knows who I am by now, let me reintroduce myself. Hi, my name is Karli K and I’m lowkey a foodie. So of course, I had to hit up Duck Donuts at their grand opening!

I’m actually very familiar with the franchise. When I was in undergrad at West Chester University, my friends and I frequently went to Duck Donuts. So when I found out that they were bringing it close to home I was super excited!

My friend Chris and I came up with the brilliant idea that we would go for a long walk at Tyler State Park and then go eat the calories we just burned at Duck Donuts. That's exactly what we did. When I pulled up I noticed a long line, but I had no idea it was for donuts! We stood in line for maybe 10 minutes (moved very quickly) and then it was our turn to go in.

As soon as you walk in you can smell heaven. If you’ve never been there then let me break it down for you. Each donut is freshly made in front of your face. They use a vanilla based batter and fry it to perfection. Then you can choose whatever you want to put on it. I’m pretty basic when it comes to my sweets, so I got three of them; bare ( nothing on it), cinnamon sugar, and cookies and cream.

To keep things pretty safe, each customer waited outside of the store and the owner, Mildred Miller, brought out their box of goodies. She was sweet, kind, and made everyone feel so welcomed!

When I got to my car I immediately devoured one of them so I could eat it while it's hot. If you get a chance to go make sure you check out the awesome deals they are having this week! For example, Wednesday is National Sprinkle Day. To celebrate, they are giving away one free vanilla, chocolate or glazed icing donut with rainbow sprinkles!

Overall, I had such a great experience and can't wait to go back (probably today)!