Dunkin' is serving up their pumpkin-flavored drinks extra early this year, beating Starbucks to the punch.

If you're someone who's pretty much done with summer by August 1st and ready for all things fall soon thereafter, you'll be happy to know that Dunkin' plans to satisfy your pumpkin cravings starting Wednesday, August 19, reports People.com.

Dunkin' will fulfill your request to spice up any drink your order, hot or cold, with a little pumpkin spice. You just have to ask. So, if you're still on the 'iced' train while weather in South Jersey remains warm, you can get your Pumpkin Spice feels going with an iced Pumpkin Spice coffee or latte.

Also returning to the menu are apple-cider donuts and munchkins. Dunkin' will also be offering a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich that will bring the sweet AND savory.

