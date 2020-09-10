Eagles Assistant Coach Voiced The Eagles Annual Kick Off Video

I hope you are ready to hear "Go Birds" for no reason. Yup, it's that time of year again. Football is back. The Eagles fans that I know get super hyped for a game by listening to some Meek Mill or watching some old Super Bowl LII highlights. What gets you ready for a Birds game?

We have something that can possibly help you.

According to FOX29, the Philadelphia Eagles released their annual video that is voiced by the Birds assistant coach, Duce Staley. The way that Staley voiced the Eagles kick off video can possibly give you chills and make you feel like you can take on anything right now. The Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach, Staley, touches every part of the "new normal life" that makes you get out of any negative mindset and just continue to move forward.

The amazing video posted on the Philadelphia Eagles page used its 2 minutes and 13 seconds to show unity through sports. Staley mentioned in the Eagles Kick Off video, "All that matter is, we got each other." Those are powerful words during these hectic times. We can all say that 2020 has been an insane year.

Another thing that was mentioned in the Eagles Kick Off video is that there will be no fans in the video. We really hope that changes because, from what we've heard, there is nothing better than being at an actually Birds game at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Well, get hyped because football is back. #FlyEaglesFly #GoBirds!