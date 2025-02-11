Hey Philly! Here’s Your Excused Absence Note for Friday’s Super Bowl Parde

It's time to celebrate a moment in sports history! But you may need our help getting out of any commitments you may have on Friday (February 14), and we've got you covered!

For just the third time in my lifetime, Philadelphia will be celebrating a major sports championship.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles and the City of Philadelphia will host a historic parade to celebrate the team's second Super Bowl title ever (and tier first in seven years).

Of course, Friday for many of us is supposed to be a normal work (or school) day. So we've got you covered with a note for your excused absence.

Here's your note for an excused absence so you can attend Friday's festivities in downtown Philly from your pals — Chris & the Crew.

Take a screenshot of this excused absence letter, send it to your boss, and share it with your friends.

By the way, can someone send this to our boss so WE can attend the parade?

Though, most bosses should understand if you want to attend the parade. I mean it's truly a moment in Philly sports history. We're a tired fan base and this city RUNS on our sports teams.

We know that many bosses in the area may be sticks in the mud about working on Friday. We are hopeful, however, that many businesses and schools within the city itself decide to close.

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles Victory Parade Getty Images loading...

Back in 2018, nearly all office-type businesses in both the public and private sector closed back in 2018 as the city essentially became complete gridlock.

That parade, by the way, had an estimated crowd of nearly three quarters of a million people (750,000 attended). SEPTA, parking, etc. it was all insanely busy.