Eagles Super Bowl Parade — Everything You NEED to Know (Transportation, Routes, Inside Tips & More)

The big day is (finally) almost here. The City of Philadelphia will have a chance to celebrate the second Super Bowl Championship EVER for the Philadelphia Eagles following Sunday night's win.

The parade is set for Friday and essentially will bring the entire city to a standstill for much of the day on Friday. We have your complete guide to Friday's parade pasted for you below (including Pro-Tips, commuter info, and more).

Let's start with the basics:

When Is the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Parade?

Friday's parade kicks off on Pattison Ave near Lincoln Financial Field at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Philadelphia officials confirm. The exact route is outlined below.

The rally itself starts on the steps of the Art Museum around 2 p.m. It's expected to run through 3:15 p.m., but it is, of course, subject to change.

What is the Parade Route for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Parade?

The team and special guests will board the buses and floats around Pattison Avenue and head to Broad Street.

The parade route takes the buses up Broad Street to City Hall. They'll cross on the Western side of City Hall, up 15th street and then head up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Here's a map from the city of Philadelphia:

Eagles Parade Route Map City of Philadelphia loading...

PRO-TIP: Where Should You Watch the Parade & How Early Should You Arrive?

We suspect that fans will begin lining up overnight in the area of the Art Museum on Thursday night. Many will continue to arrive before sunrise (we're hearing of many planning on arriving between 3 and 6 a.m.) along the parade route and the rally area.

If you're looking for a slightly quieter area (that may be more family friendly), consider viewing the parade down near the Stadium complex. In 2018 that are wasn't as busy as the crowds were on the Ben Franklin Parkway. It was still, of course, super busy.

Officials promise to have screens set up along the route and in the area of the Parkway so you may be able to catch a glimpse on a TV.

SEPTA, PATCO, New Jersey Transit All Adjust Service for the Eagles' Parade

All of the areas mass transit providers are warning that their systems will be insanely crowded on Friday.

If you're coming within the city, both the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Lines will have service adjustments throughout the day with MANY stations closed for crowd control.

If you're coming from the Pa. Burbs, keep in mind that the regional rail lines can only handle a capacity of about 70,000 people in each direction.

"Service on the Regional Rail is first-come, first served," SEPTA's General Manager, Bill Sauer said this week.

So you'll need to show up VERY early for your trains (and pay in advance on Thursday).

"If you intend to show up a few minutes before the train arrives you won't get on that train," Sauer said. "Cause I guarantee there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of people waiting in line for the train."

Our transportation guides have more information here:

Parking in the City for the Eagles' Super Bowl Parade

If you're looking to find parking for the parade, pack A LOT of patience. The further you travel away from the rally and parade areas, the better. But parking is expected to be VERY limited throughout the city.

The PPA will not be enforcing any meters on Friday so that is good news.

But if you're not parked by 7 a.m. it will only get more and more difficult.

Parking Out of the City for the Eagles' Super Bowl Parade

If you're arriving to a transit center (PATCO or SEPTA), parking lots WILL fill up.

Back in 2018, we recall the Lindenwold Transportation Station parking lot was essentially completely filled up by the time the sun came up.

If possible, get a ride to the station (or use a Rideshare app).

Road Closures for Friday's Super Bowl Parade

There will be MANY road closures for Friday's parade. We have a complete list of those posted for you by clicking here.

How Can I Watch the Super Bowl Parade on TV?

All of the major Philadelphia TV stations are offering coverage on-air and online during Friday morning's parade. You can watch their webstreams by clicking here:

Watch the parade and rally on NBC 10, click here.

Watch the parade and rally on 6abc, click here.

Watch the parade and rally on FOX 29, click here.

Watch parade and rally on CBS 3, click here.

You can also find it by searching on YouTube or wherever you watch TV.

