Eagles Player Jason Kelce Spotted Bartending at Jersey Shore Restaurant

It's always cool when a celebrity shows up a local spot to surprise fans. And a surprise is definitely what customers at Ocean Drive in Jersey shore got earlier today. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was seen bartending at the restaurant in Sea Isle City. And the cool thing is, it was all for charity.

For four hours the NFL player was serving customers, whipping up drinks and making fans laugh. All in the name of raising awareness for autism. Kelce and a bunch of other Eagles players who are apart of his Eagles Autism Challenge fundraising team were guest bartending. According to Crossing Board, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

From the videos I'm seeing online, it seems like it was a lit event. I wish I was there. Apparently there were raffles and auctions going on as well. Kelce even participated in a beer chugging contest with a fan. Looks like football and tackling isn't the online thing this man is good at.

A few of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders were out there as well cheering the players on as they served customers in their Ocean Drive uniforms. It was so cute! Even Swoop the mascot was there.

This isn't Kelce's first time in Sea Isle either. This actually may or may not be his favorite spot. Just a few weeks ago he was seen there casually enjoying dinner ad chugging beers with random fans.