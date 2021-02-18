Eagles Trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts

The quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, Carson Wentz, has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles will receive a third-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional 2022 second-round pick (that could turn into a first-rounder).

The news has been confirmed by multiple sources, as of 12 noon, including 6ABC, NBC 10 and ESPN.com.

This marks the end of an era in Philadelphia. Wentz spent five years with the team.

The Eagles will receive the 85th overall pick in this year's draft, and the conditional second-rounders can become a first-round pick based on Wentz's playing time. He needs to play at least 75% of the Colts snaps for the 2022 pick to become a first-rounder, according to ESPN's reporting.