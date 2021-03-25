Easter Bunny Drive Thru Next Week in Lawrence Township

Get ready. The Easter Bunny is hoppin' on by Lawrence Township on April 1st, and would love to see you & your family.

The Lawrence Township Police and Lawrence Recreation Department posted on Facebook that you and your family are invited to the Bunny Drive Thru on Thursday, April 1st from 5pm - 7pm at the Lawrence Township Municipal Complex on Route 206.

You'll wave to the Easter Bunny from your car, get a goodie bag (while supplies last), and have the chance to check out the township firetrucks and Public Works trucks (my son would have absolutely loved that when he was little). It sounds like so much fun.

Make sure you bring along some non-perishable food items. The police will be collecting it for their Spring Food Drive. To make it convenient for you, the officers will come right to your car and collect it from you.

Everyone will be required to stay in their car at all times while driving through.

Don't miss out on the fun. Don't forget it's Thursday, April 1st (no, it's not an April Fool's Day prank. Lol.) from 5pm-7pm. Check out the details here.

Last year, Lawrence Township firetrucks drove the Easter Bunny around town, to visit all the kids. We waved as he drove by our house, thinking how strange it was, sure that by next Easter we would be back to normal and able to have traditional Easter Eggs Hunts again. Boy, was I wrong.

Kudos to Lawrence Township for getting creative again this year, and bringing the Bunny to town. They did a similar drive thru during the holidays, where the kids could wave to Santa, on top of a firetruck, and it was great. I'm sure this will be just as much fun.