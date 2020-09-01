Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby Girl

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn just announced that they have welcomed a baby girl into the world. The couple shared the news on Instagram early Tuesday morning.

In the Instagram post, they revealed that the baby girl, who was named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, was born last week. The caption was accompanied by a photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," they wrote on Ed's Instagram.

Sheeran is typically quite private, which would explain why we had only heard rumors of the pregnancy up to this point.

Sheeran has been in a relationship with Cherry, a former classmate, since July 2015. The couple announced their engagement in January 2018 and were privately married over the Christmas holiday later that year.