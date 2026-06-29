Get ready for the heat. Extreme heat is expected in our area starting Wednesday (July 1) and lasting all the way until the 4th of July, which is Saturday. Yikes. Temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees, or more, and feel worse than that because of the awful humidity level. Not exactly the weather you want to be outside in. Therefore, local events are starting to be postponed and canceled.

Happy Hour at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering is postponed due to heat

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering announced today (Monday, June 29) that its Happy Hour, scheduled for this Thursday (July 2) is postponed. The band scheduled to play that evening, Kindred Spirits, will now play on Thursday, July 30.

READ MORE: Full music schedule for Mercer County Boathouse Happy Hours

The news came with mixed emotions from fans of the event. One commenter said it was a smart decision, another seemed frustrated saying they cancel for the smallest reason.

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The next Happy Hour and live music at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering will be Thursday, July 9 from 5 - 8:30 PM. The Dockside Band will be performing.

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be hanging out at the park in 100+ temperatures, and I doubt the band and servers would want to be either. I'm on the side of it being a smart decision.

READ MORE: Here's where & when you can see fireworks in Mercer County

Lawrenceville Main Street announced on Facebook that Music in the Park won't be happening this week either. It was also scheduled for Thursday night.

The post reads, "Because of extreme heat (forecasted highs over 100 degrees), Music in the Park has been cancelled for this week. The Beagles with Joy will now play August 20th."

We're used to heat and humidity in New Jersey during the summer months, but, not this bad. Try to stay as cool as you can.