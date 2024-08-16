If you’re going out tonight or this weekend, you need to make sure you stay clear of a certain spot in New Jersey when you’re looking for a late-night bite.

There’s nothing better than a night out with your friends and then going to a diner for either a huge stack of pancakes or a club sandwich afterward.

That first bite of your dinner meal at midnight after being out for hours with your friends is just amazing, but we all are partial to our favorite diners in the area.

Of course, being from New Jersey I’ve tried quite a few different diners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but apparently, if you’re out for a late-night bite this diner should be “avoided”!

There’s one diner in New Jersey that is rated the very worst on Trip Advisor and reviewers have been quick to give it a weak 1-star rating.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Before we dive into it, make sure to read with caution because you can’t knock it until you try it! Here’s what the internet is saying is the worst diner in all of New Jersey.

According to Trip Advisor, Edison Diner in Edison, New Jersey has been rated the worst diner in the entire state. I’m sure if you’ve ever driven from Central Jersey to the New York area, you’ve probably passed it if you’ve driven there on Route 1.

One reviewer complained about the service and left a pretty negative review. There are other reviews saying that they remember it being better in the past.

Although there are a few nasty reviews, there are a few good ones sprinkled in there as well.

Unfortunately, it seems like the bad outweighs the good here in terms of reviews and it is rated the worst diner in NJ according to Trip Advisor.

The Best Diners in New Jersey Here are the best New Jersey diners according to a PST Poll: Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins