Egg Hunt Hayrides at Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford

Ready for some springtime fun? Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford invites you and your family to take an Egg Hunt Hayride. Sounds like a lot of fun, doesn't it?

With the warmer weather upon us, I was checking out the farm's website to see what fun events were coming up, and saw the details of the Egg Hunt Hayrides. They run from Friday, March 19th through Saturday, April 3rd. The weekday hours are 11am - 4pm, and on the weekend and Good Friday, the hours will be 10am - 4pm.

The farm is making sure you're safe and able to have a lot of fun, so they're requiring everyone to make a reservation before heading to the farm in order to control capacity. For dates, times, and ticket pricing, click here. There are some combo tickets where you can also visit the Discovery Barnyard Playground and Animal Farm for 1/2 price. I'd grab a reservation quick, it's sure to book up fast.

The wagons will be sanitized regularly. Masks must be worn at all times while at the farm. The Egg Hunt won't be competitive, so the kids won't be dashing around too close to each other to grab the eggs, forgetting about social distancing. The wagon will stop in the Egg Hunt field, and you'll hear a story about Peter Rabbit leaving his eggs in the field...so cute. There will be plenty of eggs for everyone. After collecting some eggs, you'll turn them in for a goodie bag. Make sure you stop in the market before you leave to see Peter Rabbit.

While you're in the market, grab a Johnson's Corner Farm Cookie Decorating Kit for something fun to do with the kids at home. The kit comes with two cookies (1 bunny and 1 easter egg), and everything you need to decorate them.

I just love Johnson's Corner Farm. My family has made the best memories there. Don't miss out.

For more information, click here.