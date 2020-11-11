What Beats a Single Pie? A ‘Pie Flight’ from a Popular South Jersey Farm

There are beer flights at local breweries. Even Rita's offers water ice flights. Now, a popular South Jersey farm is serving 'pie flights' with a portion of the proceeds benefitting a local charity.

From November 14th through November 20th, Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford, Burlington County will offer the pie flights, which consist of half a dozen tiny pies for under $7, with $5 from each flight going to the Camden-based nonprofit organization Urban Promise, Patch.com reports.

How great would those be to serve on Thanksgiving? Each family member could have it's own miniature pie! That's a genius way to please the taste buds of everyone around the table. 'You get an apple, you get a pumpkin'. It would also probably be fun to watch the family fight over them, lol. I love that idea enough to think about taking a trip out to Johnson's.

On Saturday, November 21, Johnson's switches gears toward making the holiday season bright for boys and girls in need with the kickoff of the farm's annual toy drive.

Johnson's Corner Farm is located at 133 Church Road in Medford.

By the way, Urban Promise, the beneficiary of Johnson's 'pie flight' initiative, helps children and young adults living in Camden with tools to succeed in academics, life management, spiritual growth, and Christian leadership, according to urbanpromiseusa.org.

All of these festivities and show of good will has me feeling very festive!

You can find more information on all the upcoming events at Johnson's Corner Farm here.

SOURCES: Patch.com via Gloucester Township Patch/Facebook