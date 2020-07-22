Sunflower Strolls Start Tonight at Johnson’s Corner Farm

Looking for something fun to do? Sunflower Strolls at Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford begin today (Wednesday, July 22nd), according to their website.

Oh, this will be amazing for your Instagram. Lol. Sunflowers make me happy, and during this crazy coronavirus time, I could use some happy. I bet you could too. Get ready. There will be gorgeous sunflowers everywhere you look, so tell your friends and make plans to go now.

You have to have tickets and make a reservation. Click here to buy tickets. Wagon rides to the sunflowers will be running daily, only in the evenings, from 5 - 7pm, from today (July 22nd) until they stop blooming, which will probably be in about a week to 10 days. Wagon rides are $8 per person. You'll have a chance to pick your own sunflowers at the end of the sunflower path for $1 per flower.

When you're finished picking, grab some ice cream. The ice cream window will be open until 9pm. For the kids, Johnson's is also offering a special evening price for the Discovery Barnyard and Animal Farm. $3.00 per child and $1.50 per adult.

Think about it. The sunflowers would make a great backdrop for engagement, graduation, maternity, or family pics. Right?

Johnson's Corner Farm is one of my favorite places to make family memories. We make our traditional trip each fall to pick the sweetest apples and the most beautiful pumpkins. We also never leave without heading into the market to bring home their homemade chicken pot pie, pepperoni bread, and whoopie pies. I can't wait to go again.

I'm never been to the Sunflower Stroll, but, I have a feeling this will be a new tradition in the Rollins house.

Johnson's Corner Farm is located at 133 Church Road in Medford, New Jersey.