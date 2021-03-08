Elmwood Park Zoo Now Welcoming Your Pet Dogs

Attention pet parents...Elmwood Park Zoo just made the big announcement that your dog is now welcome to visit the zoo with you on. I can't wait to bring our new puppy, Maizey.

This is very exciting. The local zoo is the first in the country to host these special "Dog Days" on certain dates and times. They also have some special events planned, like Yappy Hours. So cute, isn't it?

Dog Days will be held on select Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the year with the very first one being this Wednesday (March 10th) from 1pm - 4pm. The zoo's website says your furry friend is going to need a ticket, just like the rest of the family. You'll also need to fill out an online application and upload proof of your latest vet visit, shot records, and a heartworm test. Easy enough. Click here for all the information, pricing, and to register.

Yappy Hours will be held on specific Thursdays. Yup, they're just like Happy Hours, but, for you and you furry friend. Yappy Hours will be held after the zoo closes from 5:30pm - 7:30pm, and there will be food and drink specials at the Zoo Brew Beer Garden. This sounds like so much fun. Think about it...if you're single, this could be a great way to meet someone special. Hey, you already have at least one thing in common...you both love dogs. Lol. Click here for the details, pricing, and to register.

There are some rules and restrictions in place for everyone safety, you can check them out here.

Maybe we'll see you at Elmwood Park Zoo with our pup.

Elmwood Park Zoo is located at 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, PA.