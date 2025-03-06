Emo Night Karaoke Hits Jersey City This April

This event happening in Jersey City, New Jersey is calling all past and present emo kids.

Emo Night Karaoke is hitting Jersey City this April and if you ever went through an emo phase in middle school or high school, you need to be there.

There are plenty of other “emo night” events popping up in different bars and clubs everywhere where you listen to emo-inspired music all night and hang out.

This event has that vibe but is even better. Not only do you get to listen to all of your favorite punk music, but you can get onstage and sing the songs too.

Emo Night Karaoke has a live band that will play with you onstage while you rock out to your favorite song. It’s like you’re living your ultimate emo kid dreams all while enjoying the drinks and food the venue has to offer.

If you’re a fan of bands like Blink-182, Sum 41, Panic! At The Disco, All Time Low, and more, this event is absolutely for you.

This time around, the event will be held at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Emo Night Karaoke Hits Jersey City, NJ in 2025

White Eagle Hall is known for hosting some of the best shows in the city and is a must-stop if you haven’t been to a show there already. If you’re thinking of going, you can get tickets on their website, here.

Tickets are about $15 and it’s seriously worth every penny if you grew up shopping at Hot Topic and listening to Green Day.

Live out your emo dreams on April 4th at 8 pm! It’s such a fun time and once you go to one, you won’t miss another when they come back to the area.

