The Trentonian is reporting that Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli in the city of Trenton has been shut down by city officials.

Italian Peoples Bakery and Deli in Trenton has been shut down by city officials

The 90-year-old family owned and operated bakery on Butler Street has a handwritten note on the door in all capital letters that reads, "Sorry Closed Due To Problem." There's another note, printed on a blue sheet of paper, that reads, "Store closed. We apologize for the inconvenience. All orders will be at the Mercerville location. 332 NJ-33 Mercerville, NJ.

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No reason was given for the sudden closure. A city owned car from the Trenton Department of Health and Human Services was spotted outside of the bakery.

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The bakery has been closed since June 12

L.A. Parker of the Trentonian said in his article that the longtime popular bakery has been closed since Friday (June 12), making today (Monday, June 15) it's fourth consecutive day shut down.

The bakery addressed the closure on Facebook on Friday.

The post read, "Dear valued customers of Butler Street, please be advised that we are currently unavailable due to ongoing technical issues and scheduled maintenance. We anticipate resuming normal operations on Monday. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, especially during this peak weekend period, and appreciate your understanding as we undertake the necessary enhancements."

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The owners hope to reopen this week

The owners, the Guagliardo family, are understandably concerned about the loss of business. Carmen Guagliardo said he was hoping to be able to reopen the doors of the iconic bakery at some point today (Monday, June 15) or tomorrow (Tuesday, June 16).

Italian Peoples Bakery and Deli via Facebook Italian Peoples Bakery and Deli via Facebook

"I’m hoping that we can reopen later today, certainly by Tuesday. We can’t afford to be closed another weekend,” Guagliardo told The Trentonian.

Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli is well known in the area for its fresh baked bread and rolls, as it says on the front awning of the bakery. It also has some of the best sandwiches and baked goods around. I'm sure its customers are missing their regular visits. We can't wait until you are open once again.

Italian Peoples Bakery and Deli has other locations on Route 33 in Mercerville (Mercerville Shopping Center) and on Woodbourne Road in Levittown, PA.