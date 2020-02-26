Enter to Win Tickets to See Adam Sandler in Trenton

Adam Sandler is coming to Trenton's Cure Auto Insurance Arena later this year, and 94.5 PST wants to send YOU to see the legendary comedian live on stage. show. He'll be here on Thursday, April 23.

We have your chance to win tickets. Enter below if you're on the PST App:

If you're not on the PST app, don't worry. Make sure you download it to enter to win today.

If you're not our lucky winner, don't worry. Tickets are now on sale. Click here to purchase tickets and for more details.

Good luck!

94.5 WPST FM's standard contest rules apply. Contest ends Friday, April 3rd, 2020, at 12 noon ET.