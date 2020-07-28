Drive-In Concerts Featuring Cover Bands Coming to Oxford Valley Mall Next Week

If you miss concerts as much as we do, we have good news. You'll be able to see live performed (from the safety of your own car) next week in our area.

All we want is to have a good time like the old days. Is that too much to ask for? Well, maybe it is a little much right now as the COVID-19 outbreak rages on, but check this out: the Oxford Valley Mall will be hosting some drive-in concerts.

The drive-in concerts will be held in the old Boscov's parking lot at the Oxford Valley Mall, according to a press release issued by the event's organizers, the Mid Atlantic Event Group.

The drive-in concerts will be on Friday, August 7th, and Saturday, August 8th, starting at 5 pm. each night. One of the area's favorite cover bands, Split Decision, will be performing on Friday. While Saturday's show will be headlined by the country music band Shot of Southern.

"I can't think of a better way to not only give people a genuine live concert experience but to give back to the community," the president of Mid Atlantic Event Group, Kyle Kelly, said in the press release. "The greater Philadelphia area has been through a lot in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's time they get out and enjoy themselves for a safe evening — to get out of the house, to get away from their troubles, and to remember what it was like to enjoy a live concert experience — and our drive-in concert series does just that."

I'd say that's definitely giving back to the community because it can get us out of the house for a little.

One thing that I was asking was, "Has Mid Atlantic Event Group done other events similar to this?" The answer is, yes they have.

Mid Atlantic Event Group has been setting up several drive-in movies around the Bucks County area.

They're actually planning on announcing a drive-in concert series featuring national acts in the near future as well.

With the whole coronavirus, all we want is to make sure we are all safe and practicing social distancing. So being in a car and enjoying some music from different local bands should be a good time.

Ticket prices for the drive-in concert will range from $50 to $125 depending on your group size. Find more details on the Mid Atlantic Event Group website. In addition, to live bands, the concert series will feature food trucks from local vendors, and other fun surprises as well.