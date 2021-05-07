Every Thursday Night in May is Locals’ Night in Palmer Square

Looking for something fun to do this spring? Palmer Square, in downtown Princeton, is staying open late (until 8:30pm), and has declared Thursday nights in May as Locals' Nights, according to Palmer Square's official website.

I just love Palmer Square, and this is a beautiful time of year to spend time on the Square. There's lots of great shopping and dining for you, your family, and friends (two of my favorite things to do, eat and shop). This would be the perfect opportunity to spend time with your friends that you may not have seen for months, or a reunion of loved ones.

You can shop and dine al fresco, while enjoying the strolling, live entertainment from 6p - 8pm.

There will be Happy Hour specials and retail promotions at many of the Square's fabulous restaurants and stores. Stop by the Yankee Doodle Tap Room for drink and food specials from 4pm - 7pm. Winberie's Restaurant & Bar have drink and food specials from 3pm - 6pm. Olsson's Fine Foods is offering 10% off everything in the store, including sandwiches, between 6pm - 8:30pm.

Parking is very convenient with 2 parking garages, the Hulfish Street garage or Chambers Street garage. It only costs $4 after 4pm, and you're very close to the finest dining and shopping in the area.

Before you go, make sure to download the Palmer Square app to take advantage of exclusive shopping and dining rewards. Just click on Rewards.

Don't miss the fun. Grab your friends and go start the weekend a little early.

"Palmer Square will be following CDC guidelines, state and local mandates, and industry best practices to ensure the health and safety of all patrons."