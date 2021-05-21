Movie Nights on the Green in Palmer Square Princeton This Summer

Palmer Square, in downtown Princeton, is hosting Movie Nights on the Green this summer, according to Palmer Square's official website.

Sounds like fun to me. The warmer weather is here, and I'm ready to get out and make some memories this summer. Tell your family and friends, bring your chairs and blankets, and enjoy family friendly movies outside, under the stars, on the green in front of The Nassau Inn, with beautiful Palmer Square all around you. Doesn't this sound great?

Save the dates. The first Movie Night on the Green will be Friday, July 9th. The featured movie will be family favorite, Sing (I loved that movie, and would love to see it again). On Friday, August 13th, The Mighty Ducks will be shown. Both movies will begin at dusk.

Admission is free. When setting up your chairs or laying down your blanket, please make sure you are socially distanced from the groups around you. Convenient parking is available in two nearby parking garages...Hulfish or Chambers Street garages. It's only $4 after 4pm to park. It's a very short walk to Palmer Square.

If I were you, I'd head into Palmer Square early and do a little shopping and grab something to eat and drink before the movie, at Palmer Square's amazing, upscale shops and restaurants. Enjoy al fresco dining, or you can order dinner to go, bring it to the green, and dine while you're watching the movie.

For details on this and other great events happening in Palmer Square, click here.

See you this summer on the Square.

