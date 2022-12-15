Everything New on Disney Plus in January
With the new year comes a new batch of titles coming to Disney+. And, in fact, there’s a new bad batch as well — Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its second season on the streaming service next month. There’s a two-episode premiere followed by new weekly episodes after that on Wednesdays starting on January 4.
There’s also more episodes of the National Treasure: Edge of History series and more episodes of Willow every week on Wednesdays. And then there are library titles like Me & Mickey shorts and Mickey Mouse Funhouse episodes.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in January:
Wednesday, January 4
New Library Titles
- The Boonies (S1)
- Locked Up Abroad (S12)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)
- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (S2)
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)
- Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 5, “Bad Romance”
Willow - Episode 7
Friday, January 6
New Library Titles
- Strangest Bird Alive
Wednesday, January 11
New Library Titles
- Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
- Best in Bridal (S1)
- Bride & Prejudice (S1)
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)
- Evil Genius (S1)
- My Ghost Story (S1)
- SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Chasing Waves - All Episodes Streaming
Gina Yei - All Episodes Streaming
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 6, “Frenemies”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 203, “The Solitary Clone”
Willow - Episode 8
Wednesday, January 18
New Library Titles
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
- Night Stalkers (S1)
- Secret Life of Predators (S1)
Disney+ Originals
King Shakir Recycle - Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 7, “Point of No Return”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 204, “Faster”
Friday, January 20
New Library Titles
- Ocean’s Breath
- Sharkatraz
Wednesday, January 25
New Library Titles
- Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)
- Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
- Hacking the System (S1)
- Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Mila in the Multiverse - Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 8, “Family Tree”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 205, “Entombed”
Friday, January 27
New Library Titles
- American Blackout
- Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
- T. Rex Autopsy
