There is exciting news coming our way in regards to the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. We are getting word of several new shopping stores and restaurants and wanted to share the information.

Get our free mobile app

In 2021 Jersey Shore Premium Outlets saw the addition of brands like Torrid and also Volcom. Now this summer there are additional stores coming to the Monmouth County outlet center.

According to their spokesperson from Simon, owners of the outlets in Tinton Falls, the additions this summer include:

Hollister Co.: "Brand new to the outlet’s offerings is Hollister Co., which is leading the way with its hip, casual, and trend-setting California styles. Located in Suite 231."

Lids: "Lids is the world's largest retailer specializing in the sale of officially licensed and branded headwear, now with a home at the center as of July 2022. Located in Suite 543."

Johnston & Murphy: "Relocating in September 2022, Johnston & Murphy has proven itself as a pillar of classic workmanship and timeless style, providing affordable quality products for generations of successful men. Moving to Suite 751."

Adidas Outlet Store: "Also expanding to a larger space in mid-September, Adidas offers premium sports apparel, footwear, and accessories to elevate your performance and fit your style. Relocating to Suite 869."

Zwilling JA Henckels: "Coming late Fall 2022, Zwilling J.A. Henckels is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers of kitchen knives, scissors, cookware and flatware. Coming to Suite 745."

Real Fruit Bubble Tea: "In late Fall 2022 comes Real Fruit Bubble Tea, which specializes in handcrafted drinks and fresh teas that are brewed from loose leaf and espresso tea machines. Coming to Suite 808."

So as you can see some great additions coming to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)