Trendy New Stores Now Open at Jackson and Jersey Shore Outlets

Who doesn't like new shopping options? Jackson Premium Outlets and Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls are welcoming two new retailers.

Let's take a trip to Jackson Premium Outlets first. Now you can grab deals at the brand new Puma store.

That's right, the third-largest sportswear manufacturer in the world is now at Jackson Premium Outlets. Puma is famous for its kicks, but their clothing is sweet and if you're into sports, they've got you with baseball, basketball, gym and training gear, even motorsports.

Now we shine the spotlight on Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls. Doors are now open at (drumroll please) Marc Jacobs.

World-famous fashion designer has brought his line of women's bags and beauty to the Jersey Shore.

Looking for that perfect crossbody bag? Marc Jacobs has it along with fragrances and beauty items, shoes, and clothing.

When you visit the Marc Jacobs at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, look for the 'Marcdowns.' That's where the killer deals are at.

Simon Properties operate these outlets, and malls across the state like Ocean County Mall.

South Jersey's first Dave & Busters is opening at Gloucester Premium Outlets.

Menlo Park Mall is getting FYE, Sally Beauty, T. Kettle (the first New Jersey location), Cook’s Kitch’n Express, and a pop-up Lululemon.

Quaker Bridge Mall is introducing Dynasty Sports and Against All Odds.

Isn't it refreshing to see stores opening in our area as opposed to closing? Happy shopping!

