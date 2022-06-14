Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Chinese Restaurant

Are you a big fan of Chinese food? We bet you are. We all are. If you're a New Jersey foodie, you will want to try the food at the best Chinese restaurant in New Jersey.

Photo by Orijit Chatterjee on Unsplash Photo by Orijit Chatterjee on Unsplash loading...

Now, all we need to do is determine which New Jersey Chinese restaurant is the one that rises above the rest. And for that, we turn to the experts. Not too long ago, 24/7 Wall St. named their choice as the best.

We know this will be a bit controversial just because so many people love so many different places, but we do want to tell you what these experts are saying in case you want to add it to your culinary bucket list.

Photo by Israel Albornoz on Unsplash Photo by Israel Albornoz on Unsplash loading...

The New Jersey restaurant that gets the honor of being named the best in the state according to this article is located in Hamilton, just outside of Trenton.

Pack the family in the car and head to Szechuan House in Hamilton if you're looking for the top Chinese food in the state.

attachment-szechuan house google maps Google Maps loading...

If you're interested in trying things like jellyfish, then this is your place, and apparently, their Peking Duck is absolutely not to be missed.

If you want to check this great restaurant off your bucket list, visit them at 2022 Nottingham Way in Hamilton, and enjoy.

It's really great to see an authentic neighborhood restaurant being singled out on a big stage like this. Congratulations to Szechuan House for the awesome honor.

How About Some Great New Jersey Chinese Food?

The Tastiest Chinese Food in Monmouth County