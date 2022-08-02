If you haven't had the chance to check out this classic attraction in Philadelphia yet, you're in luck!

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square has been extended for one more week! Originally, the summer attraction was slated to close for the year this week on August 7, but following an announcement made yesterday, it'll stick around until August 14!

Get our free mobile app

Why check out the Chinese Lantern Festival?

This is the immersive lantern festival in the country! With over 30 large illuminated lantern displays (including an awe-inspiring 200-foot long Dragon!), live performances of ancient traditions authentic cuisine, festival foods and drinks, a Dragon beer garden, rides, mini golf, a Franklin Square Fountain show, and more, there's much culture and fun to experience!

The lantern show notably features a 200-foot long Dragon, and awe-inspiring live performances like face-changing, plate-spinning, contortion, diablo, foot-juggling, cube arts, folk dance, and acrobatics!

If you're hungry, you can enjoy delicious foods like chicken satay, veggie kabob, seaweed salad, corn on the cob, shrimp tempura, grilled chicken in steamed buns, dan dan noodles, general tso's chicken, and even fried ice cream! There will also be beer, wine, and specialty drinks. Picture yourself eating a kabob while strolling past this amazing lantern whale!

How much are tickets?

Adults - $20 Sunday - Thursday; $23 Friday & Saturday

$20 Sunday - Thursday; $23 Friday & Saturday Seniors (Ages 65+) & Active Military with ID - $18 Sunday - Thursday; $21 Friday & Saturday

$18 Sunday - Thursday; $21 Friday & Saturday Youth (Ages 13-17) - $18 Sunday - Thursday; $21 Friday & Saturday

$18 Sunday - Thursday; $21 Friday & Saturday Children - Ages 3 - 12, $12; (2 and under is free)

Click HERE to get your tickets! Hurry before the festival is gone until next year!

The Philadelphia Lantern Festival 2022 Check Out Photos From the Philadelphia Lantern Festival 2022 at Frankin Square