A massive fire is burning inside a junkyard in Falls Township, Bucks County. It's happening at the Mazza Iron & Steel in Fairless Hills, PA.

The fire was first reported just after 12:30 pm, according to NBC10.

Television chopper footage from both NBC10 and 6 ABC showed the trash and debris fire shooting large flames into the sky mid-afternoon Thursday with a plume of large black smoke billowing into the area.



And, of course, we've been hearing reports about the smoke for the past hour across much of Bucks County, PA.

Get our free mobile app

Multiple agencies have responded to the blaze. But the good news is that no injuries have been reported so far, according to NBC 10.