The sad truth about me is that I don’t think I’ll ever grow up. If you had your birthday party at Funzilla as a kid, you were everything.

Going to places like Funzilla, laser tag, Dave and Busters, or Chuck E Cheese as a kid was always the bests, but wouldn’t it just hit different as an adult? There for sure not enough fun places like this for just adults, but adults want to get in on the fun too!

Speaking for myself and probably a lot of others, if you took the theme parks, trampoline parks, and arcades in our area and added bars to all of them, it would be hard to stay away.

Get our free mobile app

I’ve definitely heard of other theme parks and entertainment businesses in the country opening up late for just adults and if Funzilla got on the bandwagon and added a bar, it would be the most fun place in the area.

If you haven’t seen Funzilla before, they have a ridiculous amount of things to do all in one building. There’s an arcade, an obstacle course, a trampoline park, a 3-level playground, a battle beam, rock walls, and even go-karting!

Of course, if adult-only nights ever happened, go-karts would be off-limits if alcohol was allowed. How fun would it be to just transform into a kid again and have Funzilla be a nightclub? Not that I think this will happen, but it’s fun to dream, right? Funzilla is located at 500 Lincoln Hwy, Fairless Hills, PA 19030.

22 Businesses We Want to Open in Bucks County, PA in 2022 Bucks County, PA is home to a TON of great businesses (especially locally owned and operated businesses). But I recently asked my Facebook friends which chain retailers and businesses they wanted to see come to our area, and they helped me make this list below with everything from restaurants, to fast food to shopping and more... these are the 22 businesses we want to open in Bucks County in 2022.