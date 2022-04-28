A popular fast-food chain will FINALLY open its first location in Bucks County, we're hearing. In fact, these will be some of their VERY first locations in ALL of the Northeast!

It seems like EVERY TIME we talk about what chain restaurants we'd like to see in our area, this one comes up on EVERYONE's list

I'm talking about Raising Cane's, a fast-food eatery known for its chicken fingers, based out of Lousiana.

And I just found out that they're about to open their first location in Bucks County pretty soon so here's what I found out. Keep scrolling to find out about the Bucks County location.

Raising Canes Will Open in Philadelphia

Raising Canes will open their first Philadelphia location on May 12. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal on Thursday.

The location will open at 3925 Walnut Street. Click here to view that on a map, but if you're wondering that's near the University of Pennsylvania.

Another location expected to open in July at the busy Temple University campus, ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

This marks their first restaurant in our area. It's the first in the state of Pennsylvania, according to their website. And they don't have any other eateries in the Northeast, besides one in Boston.

Raising Canes Will Open in Bucks County, PA By the End of the Year

Raising Canes will open two locations in Bucks County before the end of the year, The Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

They say that they'll open a location in Fairless Hills — at 630 Commerce Blvd this fall. That's in that busy retail corridor near the Oxford Valley Mall. That exact location used to be occupied by a Pier 1 store, which closed over a year ago.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Plus, before the year is over, they're expected to open ANOTHER eatery in Bucks County. We're hearing that one will open at 3617 Horizon Blvd in Trevose, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. That, of course, is inside the Horizon Shopping Center.

That location used to be a Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, which closed last year.

attachment-Bertucci's loading...

So When Will Raising Canes Open in Fairless Hills, PA& Trevose, PA?

We've reached out to the popular Lousiana-based eatery, Raising Canes, for more info about when we can expect our Bucks County locations to open. We'll let you know if they offer any more info.

