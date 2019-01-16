Fairless Hills’ Quilt for Kids Is Accepting Quilts from Volunteers

Quilts for Kids is dedicated to brightening the lives of children who suffer from abuse or life-threatening illnesses.

With the help of respected fabric manufacturers, generous volunteers, and donors, we transform high-quality fabrics into patchwork quilts that offer comfort to children in need.

They are headquartered in Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills, PA.

So how can you help?

You can request a quilting kit. Each kit contains pre-cut fabric pieces for the enclosed pattern, backing material, and a QFK label. You supply the thread, batting and the love that goes into your quilt. For instructions on how to request a quilt kilt and how to send the quilt back to the organization, click here.

For more information on how you can help for things like (quilt sizes, patterns, shipping information, etc.), visit Quilts for Kids Frequently Asked Questions page.