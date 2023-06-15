Who’s The Most Famous Celebrity To Come From Mercer County, NJ?

We all know by now that there are way more celebrities that are originally from New Jersey than you may think. When we think of New Jersey celebrities, we often think of Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Danny Devito, John Travolta, and more.

NJ.com curated this amazing list of the most famous person from each New Jersey county and it had me thinking. Who is the most famous person that has come out of Mercer County?

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room Getty Images loading...

I did some digging on the article and it turns out the most famous person who was raised in Mercer County is comedian, Jon Stewart. Jon Stewart was born in New York City but grew up in Lawrenceville, NJ, and even attended Lawrence High School.

According to his Wikipedia page, Jon Stewart also was a bartender at the Franklin Corner Tavern which is a bar/liquor store that is located in Lawrence Township on Franklin Corner Road and also at City Gardens in Trenton.

I think it’s always mind-blowing to know that some celebrities have lived very similar lives to us! I’m sure he’s taken a walk through the Quaker Bridge Mall as a kid to go shopping once or twice while he was living in Mercer County!

"The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" #JonVoyage Getty Images for Comedy Central loading...

Jon Stewart when on to host The Daily Show on Comedy Central which started back in 1999. Since then Jon has had a successful comedy career, but now resides in Middletown, New Jersey with his wife where they know operate an animal sanctuary, according to NJ.com.

I think it’s so interesting to know celebs lived exactly like us at one time!

