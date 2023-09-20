Fanatics Makes Official Apology to Disappointed Eagles Fans

If you’ve recently ordered some Eagles merchandise online, you may want to give it a good look. This is the best time of year for a lot of people, especially football fans all over the country.

Fans in the Philly area wait all year long to see The Birds make their way onto the turf at Lincoln Financial Field to hopefully bring the Super Bowl trophy to Philadelphia at the end of the reason.

One of the most exciting things for Eagles fans this season is that The Eagles have brought back their throwback signature ‘Kelly Green’ merchandise for the 2023-2024 season and the items just can’t seem to stay on the shelves.

Fanatics is a widely popular and normally reliable merchandise company that sells official sports merchandise to fans. Some Eagles fans were wildly disappointed when they received their ‘Kelly Green’ merchandise from the online NFL store.

There had been a number of ‘Kelly Green' t-shirts that were misprinted and shipped to Eagles fans recently and the company has officially come out about it. A lot of the numbers, letters, and logos on the shirts and jerseys were printed extremely crooked and buyers want the company to make this right.

As we all know, sports merchandise is nowhere near expensive, so it’s easy to see why fans would be incredibly upset about the mishap. The team over at Fanatics has since addressed the issue and will be making it right with the fans affected.

Michael Rubin, Fanatics CEO and former part-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers wrote the following on social media on Tuesday afternoon, according to 6 ABC. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned in business - own your mistakes. Anytime we let any fan down, it’s a failure on our part and that’s on me,”

I think it’s great to see the company actually caring about its unhappy customers and really doing what it can to make the problem right. The Eagles will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25th.

