Get Paid $2500 To Watch Christmas Movies

We all have said it before, "I wish I could get paid to watch movies and just chill." Well, that just may come true for you if you don't mind watching a bunch of Christmas movies.

Reviews.org recently made it known that you can become the "Chief Holiday Cheermeister." That sounds like an amazing job title. The Chief Holiday Cheermeister job will require you to watch "25 holiday movies of your choice in 25 days." Start getting your Christmas movie list ready because after you read what the pay is you will want to apply right away.

If you are hired to be the Chief Holiday Cheermeister, you will receive a $2,500 compensation. We are sure you are probably thinking, “Where do I apply?" We do not blame you for that. To make things even better, Reviews.org made it known that the Chief Holiday Cheermmeister will also receive a free year's worth of streaming to seven different streaming services.

This is probably the job of your dreams.

It was stated on Reviews.org that the more you are into Christmas the better your chances are to becoming the Chief Holiday Cheermeister. One major responsibility for this job position is to complete a short post-movie survey, stating if the Christmas movie got you into the holiday spirit even more than you already are.

Just for your information, you must be 18 years of age or older to apply and must be eligible to work in the US. You can apply now and the posting will remain open until 11:59 p.m. (MT) on December 4, 2020.

Talk about a dream job. We think we found it for you.